All Pakistan basketball tourney from May 30

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad will host the 'All Pakistan Basketball Tournament', to be staged at Pakistan sports Complex from May 30 to June 4, a top official of Federal Basketball Association said on Wednesday.

"We have been given the right to hold the top national basketball event and will make an all-out effort to conduct it in a befitting manner", General Secretary, Federal Basketball Association Ouj-e-Zahoor shared with the media here.

Ouj-e-Zahoor apprised that invitations would be extended to all the affiliated units of Pakistan Basketball Federation to send their teams for the tournament.

"We hope all the teams will arrive in the capital to vie for top honours," added.

He said the event would help identify talent for the upcoming international events. "The outstanding performers will be selected for national training camp to undergo training for the 14th South Asian Games, to take place in Pakistan in March 2023," he said.