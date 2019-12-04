UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Boys National Junior Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

All Pakistan Boys National Junior Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Boys National Junior Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan was chief guest on this occasion. President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Excutive members Wazir Mohammed, Sajjad Khalil Sher Bahadur, Head Coach PAF Squash academy Peshawar Atlas Khan, coaches including Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Kamran Khan, Safeer Ullah, Maqsood Hanif, Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

In the opening match of the second qualification Nouman Khan defeated Abdullah Ahmad of Abbottabad in a thrilling four sets battle lasted for 38 minutes. The score was 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9. Both Nouman and Abdullah played well against each other and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

The Championship is carrying U15 and Under17. Humam Ahmed is the top seed of the U15 category and Noor Zaman is the U17 top seed.

2ND QUALIFYING ROUND RESULTBOYS UNDER 15 CATOGARY 1. Omar Arshad (PB) 2-1 Hazik Sheikh(PB) 7/11,12/10,12/10 2. Labeeb Butt(Sindh) 2-0 Majid Ahmad (KP) 11-3, 11-6 and 11-5.

3. M.Azaan Khalil (KP) 3-0 Talha Haq (PB) 11/2,11/2 and 11/3 4. Anas Dilshad(Sindh) 3-0 M.Talha (KP) 11/7,11/5, 11/5 5.

M.Zubair(PB) 3-0 Jalal Sher(KP) 11/6,11/4, 11/6 6. Hamza Shoukat(PB) 3-1 M.Fahad (KP) 10/12,11/6,11/8, 11/9 7. Varun Asif(PB) 3-0 Haider Butt (PB), 11/7,11/6, 11/5 8. Hikmat Yar Khan(POF) 3-0 Ahmad Kamran (PB) 11/7,11/5, 11/6 2ND QUALIFYING ROUND RESULTBOYS UNDER 17 CATOGARY 1. Afnan Mudasir(PB) 3-1 Afaq Khan(KP) 7/11,11/9,11/6, 11/7 2. Shoaib Afzal(KP) 3-0 Hamza Irfan(KP), 11/4,11/9, 11/8 3. Mubashir Khan(PB) 3-1 Abu Bakar(KP) 5/11,11/6,11/6, 12/10 4. Mutahir Ali(KP) 3-0 Hamza Zahid (KP), 11/5,11/7, 11/9 5. Fawad Hussain(KP) 3-0 Ali UdDin(PB) 11/5,11/5, 11/7 6. Hasnain Ali(PB) 3-1 Ahad Shoukat(PB) 7/11,11/7,11/9, 11/7 7. AbddUllah Khan(KP) 3-1 Sheraz Akbar(KP) 9/11,11/7,12/10, 11/8 8. Nouman Khan (KP) 3-0 Adil (KP) 11/6,11/3, 11/9 LAST QUALIFYING ROUND result BOYS UNDER 15 CATOGARY 1. Nouman Khan(KP) 3-0 AbdUllah Khan(KP) 11/8,11/9,12/10 2. Fawad Hussain (KP) 3-1 Hasnain Ali 8/11,11/5,11/8,11/7 3. Afnan Mudassir(PB) 3-0 Shoaib Afzal(KP) 11/9,11/5,12/10 4. Mutahir Ali(KP) 3-0 Mubashir Khan(PB) 11/4,11/3,11/3 LAST QUALIFYING ROUND RESULT BOYS UNDER 17 CATOGARY 1. Omer Arshad(PB) 3-2 Hikmat Yar Khan(POF) 11/13,11/9,11/8,13/15,11/6 2. M.Azaan Khalil(KP) 3-0 Labeeb Butt(Sindh) 11/2,11/4,11/2 3. Anas Dilshad(Sindh) 3-0 M.Zubair(PB) 11/5,11/8,11/4 4. Varun Asif(PB) 3-1 Hamza Shoukat(PB) 12/10,11/9,3/11,11/8

