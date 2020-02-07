UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Cricket Tournament Starts In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

All Pakistan Cricket Tournament starts in Muzaffargarh

All Pakistan MPL Edition-2 Cricket Tournament would start from tomorrow (Saturday) here

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :All Pakistan MPL Edition-2 cricket Tournament would start from tomorrow (Saturday) here.

Shahid Sadiq, the tournament secretary Friday said about 32 teams were registered from across the country to participate in tournament.

He termed the tournament a 'unique event' for the district in which players of national repute would make participation. He said former test cricketer Rana Navee-ul-Hassan was also leading his team, and he would play first match against Faisalabad team at Faisal Stadium here.

