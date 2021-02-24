UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Girls U19 Junior Squash Championship Enters Final Stage

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army and Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa setup final showdown in the final of the ongoing All Pakistan Girls Under-19 Junor Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

The matches of the Girls quarter-finals and semi-finals wherein Executive Committee Member of the KP Squash Association Muhammad Sher Bahadur and other officials were also present and witnessed the matches.

In the first semi-final Sana Bahadur defeated Sabghi Arshad of Punjab by 12-10, 8-11, 9-11 and 11-9, 11-9 to qualify for the final. Sana who made an upset after defeating top seeded Maira Hussain in a thrilling match, the score was 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 7-11 and 11-9.

Both Sana Bahadur and Sabghi Arshad of Punjab played well and exhibited some excellent shorts.

In the second semi-final Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated her younger sister Manahil Aqeel by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7 and moved to the final. Now Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the final.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals Sabghi Arshad of Punjab defeated Quratul Nadi 11-2, 11-6 and 11-5, KP's Zahra Abdullah defeated her sister KP's Umm Kulsoom 11-5, 11-8, 8-11 and 11-6 while KP's Hira Aqeel of KP defeated KP's Manahil Aqeel by 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 to advance to the semi-finals while Sana upset Maira Hussain in a thrilling five sets battle. The score was 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 7-11 and 11-9

