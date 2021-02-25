ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Iqra University was organizing All Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC) Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship 2020-21 in collaboration with HEC on Friday (February 26) at Islamia Club, Karachi.

According to details, a total of 14 teams from all over the country have qualified for the championship after winning their zonal events. The opening ceremony of the event would be graced by various renowned public figures including International athletes of Pakistan.

The fastest woman of South Asia - Naseem Hameed, National Champion and International Player of Table Tennis Arif Nakhuda, Patron SJAS - Prof Dr Farhan Essa and Vice chancellor of Iqra University – Prof Dr Wasim Qazi would join the opening ceremony of the championship.