UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Table Tennis C'ship On Friday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Table Tennis C'ship on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Iqra University was organizing All Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC) Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship 2020-21 in collaboration with HEC on Friday (February 26) at Islamia Club, Karachi.

According to details, a total of 14 teams from all over the country have qualified for the championship after winning their zonal events. The opening ceremony of the event would be graced by various renowned public figures including International athletes of Pakistan.

The fastest woman of South Asia - Naseem Hameed, National Champion and International Player of Table Tennis Arif Nakhuda, Patron SJAS - Prof Dr Farhan Essa and Vice chancellor of Iqra University – Prof Dr Wasim Qazi would join the opening ceremony of the championship.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis February Women HEC Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky Â 

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.