All Pakistan Imran Khan Memorial football matches postponed due to rain

ABBOTTABAD, Sept. 01 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) ::All Pakistan Imran Khan Memorial Football Tournament first match scheduled to be played between Al Mansoor Club Mirpur and Hazara Sarban Club Dhamtoor was postponed due to torrential rain.

The tournament will now be started from Friday, the organizing committee of the tournament decided.

An opening ceremony was organized in this regard at hilly resorts Abbotabad attended by Asif Zubair Sheikh and Tauqeer Khan Jadoon.

It was decided in the ceremony that the opening match will now be organized on Friday.