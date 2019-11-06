UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Inter Board Football Tournament Started In Quetta

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

All Pakistan Inter Board Football Tournament started in Quetta

All Pakistan Inter Board Football Tournament was started on Wednesday at Yazdan Khan High School under Balcohistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) and Pakistan Inter Board's 17 football teams participated the tournament

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Inter board Football Tournament was started on Wednesday at Yazdan Khan High school under Balcohistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) and Pakistan Inter Board's 17 football teams participated the tournament.

The tournament of initial match was played between Education Sahiwal and BISC football teams and first match was won in four goals by Education Sahiwal Football team after defeating its opposition team. The Education Sahiwal Football team qualified for next round of the tournament.

Earlier, Introduction of both teams' players was held with Chairman of Balochistan Board Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch who was chief guest for initial match.

On the occasion, he appreciated both team of players and said such event was organized at Pakistan Level for enhancing talented of players in order to improve sports activities of country as international level.

"All Pakistan Inter Board Football Tournament will help players of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education's team for increasing aptitude of them which was also positive sign of BBISE", he said.

