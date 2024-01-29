All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship to commence

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Handball Championship will commence on January 30 (Tuesday). The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) in Multan will be the host of the event.

Players from across the country will participate in the mega event, said In-charge sports Multan Board Malik Nisar Ahmed.

Malik Nisar, talking to media persons, informed that BISE Multan had the honour to feature such events in the past as well. He stated that BISE had successfully conducted gymnastic events and ensured top-quality arrangements.