All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship To Commence
Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Handball Championship will commence on January 30 (Tuesday). The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) in Multan will be the host of the event.
Players from across the country will participate in the mega event, said In-charge sports Multan Board Malik Nisar Ahmed.
Malik Nisar, talking to media persons, informed that BISE Multan had the honour to feature such events in the past as well. He stated that BISE had successfully conducted gymnastic events and ensured top-quality arrangements.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Girls’ Sports Week inaugurated20 minutes ago
-
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Hockey5s World Cup journey ends with 7-8 loss to Poland1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s Hoc key5s World Cup journey ends with 7-8 loss to Poland2 hours ago
-
Super Six fixtures confirmed for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 20242 hours ago
-
Former China football head to go on trial Monday3 hours ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 223 hours ago
-
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz4 hours ago
-
Indian Davis Cup team arrives Islamabad for Group I Play-Off tie against Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Decline and fall of Test cricket? Don't tell West Indies or England8 hours ago
-
SL cricket suspension lifted20 hours ago
-
Karachi Marathon first time under int'l standards held21 hours ago