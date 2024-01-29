Open Menu

All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship To Commence

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship to commence

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Handball Championship will commence on January 30 (Tuesday). The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) in Multan will be the host of the event.

Players from across the country will participate in the mega event, said In-charge sports Multan Board Malik Nisar Ahmed.

Malik Nisar, talking to media persons, informed that BISE Multan had the honour to feature such events in the past as well. He stated that BISE had successfully conducted gymnastic events and ensured top-quality arrangements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Sports BISE January Media Event All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

29 minutes ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

44 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

3 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

4 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

5 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports