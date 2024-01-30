Open Menu

All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship Faisalabad Beats Mardan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM

All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship Faisalabad beats Mardan

"Faisalabad beat Mardan seven-one in the opening match of the All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship held on Tuesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) "Faisalabad beat Mardan seven-one in the opening match of the All Pakistan Inter board Girls Handball Championship held on Tuesday.

According to Malik Nisar, the In-charge of sports for the Multan Board, the match was played on a single-league basis.

All four teams will compete against each other, and the team with the highest points on the table will be declared the champion.

Naeemullah, Nadeem Bhutta, Ghazanfar Raan, and Muhammad Qaisar, who served as match officials, were present during the match. Congratulations to Faisalabad on their victory, and we look forward to the upcoming matches in the championship."

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Sports Mardan All

Recent Stories

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials ..

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

5 minutes ago
 PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doin ..

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business

5 minutes ago
 PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Ra ..

PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

12 minutes ago
 RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of ..

RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

12 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge o ..

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

12 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

12 minutes ago
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospit ..

Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital

12 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie ..

Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region

18 minutes ago
 Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign ra ..

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House att ..

LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case

6 minutes ago
 77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

6 minutes ago
 NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports