All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship Faisalabad beats Mardan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) "Faisalabad beat Mardan seven-one in the opening match of the All Pakistan Inter board Girls Handball Championship held on Tuesday.

According to Malik Nisar, the In-charge of sports for the Multan Board, the match was played on a single-league basis.

All four teams will compete against each other, and the team with the highest points on the table will be declared the champion.

Naeemullah, Nadeem Bhutta, Ghazanfar Raan, and Muhammad Qaisar, who served as match officials, were present during the match. Congratulations to Faisalabad on their victory, and we look forward to the upcoming matches in the championship."