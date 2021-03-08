All Pakistan Inter-Boards Girls Hockey Championship begins

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Monday inaugurated the All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Hockey Championship-2021, at M.A Khuhro sports Complex Hockey Ground Larkana, where the first match played between BISE Larkana and BISE Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah).

The BISE Larkana beat BISE Shaheed Benazirabad(Nawabshah) 3-0. This championship organized by the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana in which 16 teams of Education Boards from all over the country are participating.

In the inaugural ceremony of the championship, the students of various schools of Larkana city presented traditional folk dances on the occasion.

BISE Larkana Secretary Ahmed Khan Chhutto, President of Sindh Badminton Association Nisarullah Shaikh, Coordinator Sindh Sports Board Suhail Ahmed Makani, Director Sports BISE Larkana Muhammad Ramzan Jamali, Deputy Director Sports and others were also present on the occasion.