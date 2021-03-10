All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Hockey Championship-2021 concludes

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Bahawalpur won the All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Hockey Championship 2021 defeating Board of Intermediate & Secondary education Larkana by 2-1 in the final played on Wednesday here at M.A Khuhro Sports Complex Hockey Ground Larkana.

This tournament was organized by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana.

While the Third position of the championship win by BISE Mardan.

Total 16 teams of educational Boards from all over the Country were participated in the Championship-2021.

Chairman, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana Professor Ahmed Ali Brohi was the chief guest on the concluding day.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ahmed Ali Brohi said that this championship had provided the opportunity for converging the players of all the four provinces at one place and this inter-action would go a long way in developing fraternity and integrity among them.

He said that tournaments of various games and sports also inculcated the spirit to contest and mutual understanding.

Such occasions also help in promoting cultural values by bringing others closer and also acquainting with culture of various regions,he added and said the players he called upon them to prepare for future responsibilities as they were only the architects of the nation.

He also stressed upon them to be more hard working as they had to shine the name of the Country in the field of game/sports.

In the last,he advised that the teams who faced defeat should not loss hearts, as by dint of hard work they carry the day.

Director Sports, BISE Larkana Muhammad Ramzan Jamali also spoke on the occasion.

In the concluding ceremony of the Championship, the school students of various schools presented folk dances of Sindh on the occasion.

Chairman, BISE Larkana Professor Professor Ahmed Ali Brohi distributed the prizes among the winners, runners and other players on the occasion.

The Secretary BISE Larkana Ahmed Khan Chhutto, President Sindh Badminton Association Nisarullah Shaikh, Coordinator Sindh Sports Board Suhail Ahmed Makani, Director Sports BISE Larkana Muhammad Ramzan Jamali, Deputy Director Sports Larkana and Headmistresses of various Schools and others were also present on the occasion.