All Pakistan Inter Divisional U-20 Kabaddi C'ship From July 26

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

All Pakistan Inter Divisional U-20 Kabaddi C'ship from July 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The inaugural edition of All Pakistan Inter Divisional Under 20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship will roll into action at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad from July 26 to 28, Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), Rana Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday.

"Eight outfits from different divisions will feature in the event, which is being held to find out talent besides promoting Kabaddi at the grass roots level," Sarwar told APP.

He said teams from Peshawar, Bannu, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sakkhur and Quetta would chip in the three-day event.

Sarwar said that the federation had decided to make the championship part of its annual Calendar.The event is being held in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB) as the accommodation, playing area and other facilities are being provided by it (PSB).

