All Pakistan Inter-University Athletic Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) All Pakistan Inter-University Athletics Championship got underway with the joint collaboration of University of Peshawar and Higher education Commission Islamabad here at Hostel No 2 ground inside University of Peshawar campus on Saturday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Championship in which more than 430 athletes from 43 Universities across Pakistan are taking part in this Athletic Meet.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Representatives of the Higher Education Commissioner including Prof. Dr. Khadam Hussain, Rana Amjad Iqbal, Ahmad Khan Harral, Zeeshan Khan, Dr. Farooq Hussain, former international athletes Iltaf Hussain, Muhammad Shah, Dr. Noor Zada, Dr. Arif, Anwar Khan, international athlete Asad Khan, Arshad Hussain, officials, players and spectators were also present.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali formally inaugurated the Meet and appreciated University of Peshawar for holding such a big event in which more than 450 athletes from 43 Universities are taking part after a lapse of nine years.

He said sports are very vital for the nourishment of the young athletes which help them achieve good health physically and mentally as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that sports activities have been playing a key role in creating brotherhood among the youth of Pakistan, whether they are from Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GB, AJK and Islamabad.

He also invited the players and officials to Governor House over a Cup of Tea.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is trying its best to have more and move sports activities for which it developed more infrastructures across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees thanked all teams for visiting University of Peshawar and assured the players that they would be looked after well.

He also appreciated Director General Sports and former international athlete Bahre Karam for his dedicated efforts in organizing such a big Athletic Meet.

He said athletes from all universities affiliated with the Higher Education Commission, both public and private, are taking part in the Championship. He thanked Higher Education Commission for reposing confidence in University of Peshawar for granting the All Pakistan Inter-University Athletic Championship.

About the overall arrangement, he said that the grounds have been prepared well in time and hopefully the Athletic Meet is being organized in befitting manners. He said University of Peshawar is an active Unit of the HEC and for granting different sports events is actually a confidence of the HEC over UoP.

Earlier, in the opening day event 3000m Muhammad Usama of Punjab University won gold medal, followed by Sami Ullah of PU and Nousherawan of University of Central Punjab won bronze medal.

In the Triple Jump Faraz Khan of UoL won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Talha of UCP and Hamza of UCP, in Discus Throw Ghulam Muddin of UCP won gold medal, Usama of UMT and Muhammad Hamza of PU got silver and bronze medals respectively. In shot put Wasillah of University of Central Punjab, Nouman of Sargodha University and Sohaib Yousif of Lahore Garrison Lahore.