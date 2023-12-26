Open Menu

All-Pakistan Inter-University Badminton Championship To Start From Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) All Pakistan Inter-University Badminton Championship Zone B will start a joint collaboration of the Directorate of sports University of Peshawar and Higher education Commission Islamabad here at the indoor hall of the Campus today (Wednesday).

These views were expressed by the Director General Sports University of Peshawar and former international athlete Bahre Karam while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

He said that under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission and the University of Peshawar, the All Pakistan Inter-University Zone B competition will be played at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall inside the University Campus.

He said more than 10 University teams are taking part in the Championship wherein one team would qualify for the final round.

The Championship will officially be inaugurated by former basketball player Dr. Atiq Sanjrani.

APP/ijz

