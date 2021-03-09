All Pakistan Inter-University Cricket Final Round begins in Peshawar

The final round of the All Pakistan Inter-Universities Cricket Tournament organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar started here on Tuesday at the Hostel -2 Ground of the University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The final round of the All Pakistan Inter-Universities cricket Tournament organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar started here on Tuesday at the Hostel -2 Ground of the University of Peshawar.

Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

He was accompanied by Director General University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, Director sports Higher education Commission Shafiullah Khan, Director Admin Ali Asghar Jan, Sports In-charge Saleem Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, Director Distance Education Nurzada and Sports In-charge of various universities and Director Sports.

Fifteen teams are participating in the final round including University of Central Punjab, Hazara University, University of Lahore, City University Peshawar, Hamdard University Karachi, Comsats University Islamabad, University of Lakki Marwat, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and B.

U. E.T Khuzdar, Islamic University Bahawalpur, University of Peshawar, EET Lahore, Karachi University and University of Punjab Lahore are included in the inaugural ceremony.

Talking to media, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Idrees said that the best facilities have been provided to the players and officials of all the teams and we are trying our best to make the tournament a success.

He hoped that all the resources would be utilized for ensuring due facilities to the students. He hoped that the players would perform well in this tournament.

He said such activities would continue in the future as well. He paid tributes to the Director General of Sports Bahra Karam and his team for the excellent arrangements and assured them of his full support.