UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Inter-University Cricket Final Round Begins In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

All Pakistan Inter-University Cricket Final Round begins in Peshawar

The final round of the All Pakistan Inter-Universities Cricket Tournament organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar started here on Tuesday at the Hostel -2 Ground of the University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The final round of the All Pakistan Inter-Universities cricket Tournament organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar started here on Tuesday at the Hostel -2 Ground of the University of Peshawar.

Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

He was accompanied by Director General University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, Director sports Higher education Commission Shafiullah Khan, Director Admin Ali Asghar Jan, Sports In-charge Saleem Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, Director Distance Education Nurzada and Sports In-charge of various universities and Director Sports.

Fifteen teams are participating in the final round including University of Central Punjab, Hazara University, University of Lahore, City University Peshawar, Hamdard University Karachi, Comsats University Islamabad, University of Lakki Marwat, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and B.

U. E.T Khuzdar, Islamic University Bahawalpur, University of Peshawar, EET Lahore, Karachi University and University of Punjab Lahore are included in the inaugural ceremony.

Talking to media, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Idrees said that the best facilities have been provided to the players and officials of all the teams and we are trying our best to make the tournament a success.

He hoped that all the resources would be utilized for ensuring due facilities to the students. He hoped that the players would perform well in this tournament.

He said such activities would continue in the future as well. He paid tributes to the Director General of Sports Bahra Karam and his team for the excellent arrangements and assured them of his full support.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Sports Education Punjab Bahawalpur Lakki Marwat Khuzdar HEC Karachi University Hazara University Mansehra Media All Best

Recent Stories

Malala will produce dramas, children series and do ..

8 minutes ago

Australian health minister in hospital with suspec ..

1 minute ago

Courts to remain closed on March 11

1 minute ago

Kremlin Knows About Proposal to Punish for Misinfo ..

1 minute ago

Iran to Start Mass Inoculation of Population With ..

5 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 60 new COVID-19 infections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.