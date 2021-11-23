UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Inter-University Men Archery Championship Begins In Agri University

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:35 PM

All Pakistan Inter-University Men Archery Championship begins in Agri University

All Pakistan Inter-University Championship Tuesday got underway here at the football ground under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Agriculture University Peshawar with a total of 13 teams from all across Pakistan taking part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Inter-University Championship Tuesday got underway here at the football ground under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Agriculture University Peshawar with a total of 13 teams from all across Pakistan taking part.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

It is worth mentioning here that under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Higher education Commission, Men's and Women's sports competitions are being held at different university levels across the country, which are being organized at different university levels. Members of the faculties of the Agriculture University, Director Sports Agriculture University Bilal Khan Marwat and other important personalities were also present.

Welcoming the players and officials from all over the country, Vice Chancellor Jahan "It is a good tradition of the Higher Education Commission that all the games are being organized in different universities so that the students of all the universities have equal opportunities in sports,he said." He said that all sports opportunities were also available for the students in Agriculture University Peshawar and full attention was being paid to them because sports was a part of the curriculum which made possible physical and mental training of the students.

"Pakistan has a prominent place in the world of sports that is why our players represent the nation in various sports at the international level and have a name in sports,he added." He said that the participation of teams from 13 universities was an important step for which the management of Agriculture University Peshawar had taken all possible steps to ensure facilities to the players.

He directed the Directorate of Sports Agriculture University Peshawar to provide all possible facilities to make this Championship a success.

The teams including University of Central Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, Islamia University Bahawalpur, IBA Karachi, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Karachi, University of Sargodha, University of the Punjab Lahore, Lahore Garrison University Teams from Superior University of Lahore, University of Lahore, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and host University of Agriculture Peshawar.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Lahore Peshawar World University Of The Punjab Technology Sports Punjab Agriculture Mardan Bahawalpur Superior Bilal Khan Women HEC University Of Sargodha All From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Pawri girl’s dance moves in a wedding ceremony g ..

Pawri girl’s dance moves in a wedding ceremony goes viral

26 minutes ago
 Russia's Carbon Neutrality Transfer Depends on Tak ..

Russia's Carbon Neutrality Transfer Depends on Taking Its Interests Into Account ..

53 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 4,885 new COVID-19 infections, 63 ..

Malaysia reports 4,885 new COVID-19 infections, 63 more deaths

54 seconds ago
 China's polar icebreaker sets sail for 38th Antarc ..

China's polar icebreaker sets sail for 38th Antarctica expedition

56 seconds ago
 Man held for selling fake fertilisers

Man held for selling fake fertilisers

6 minutes ago
 Govt to facilitate in visa to citizens of Oman in ..

Govt to facilitate in visa to citizens of Oman in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.