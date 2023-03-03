All-Pakistan Inter-University Women, Men Throw Ball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Inter-University Women and Men Throw Ball Championship got underway here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall on Friday under the aegis of the Directorate sports University of Peshawar.

Secretary of Higher education Dawood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Professor Dr. Muhammad Idris, Director General Sports Bahre Karam University, Deputy Director Higher Education Arshad Hussain along with other dignitaries.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Idris and Secretary of Higher Education Dawood Khan gave a briefing regarding the planned project of the construction of the international standard academy at the University of Peshawar.

Bahre Karam on this occasion while briefing Dawood Khan and Professor Dr Muhammad Idris said that the project that includes international standard facilities for all indoor Games would be completed in a record two hours times with a total cost of Rs. 130 million.

The Gymnasium would include facilities like Resource Center, Fitness Center, Basketball, Netball, Futsal, Volleyball, Throw Ball courts besides facilities for other Martial Arts and Indoor Games for both males and females.

In the opening match of the All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Throw Ball Championship under the auspices of the University of Peshawar, the women of the University of Peshawar team defeated the Women's team of Iqra National University Peshawar.

The University of Peshawar won the match by 25-9.

In the first set, the score was 25-10, second set 25-19 and 25-22.

In other women's competitions, Islamia College University beat Lahore College by 3-1, Shaheed Benazir University beat the University of Punjab by 3-0, the University of Management Lahore beat the University of Swabi 2-0, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan beat Iqra University 3-1 and the University of Punjab defeated the University of Multan by 2-0.

Similarly, Islamia College University Peshawar started successfully by defeating Kohat University of Science and Technology by 25-18, 25-10 and 25-17.

In the Men competitions, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated the University of Lakky Marwat by 25-8, 25-12 and 25-19, the University of Management Lahore defeated Agriculture University TandoJam by 25-9, 25-12 and 25-22 while in the last match of the day the University of Peshawar defeated University of Hazara Mansehra 25-11, 25-19 and 25-14.

The teams of the women's universities have been divided into two groups. Group-A includes teams from Lahore College for Women, University of Karachi, Iqra National University Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Islamia College University Peshawar. While in Group B, University of Punjab, BZ University Multan, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Swabi and Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar.

In this way, Women competitions will be played on a League basis, while Men competitions will be played on a knock-out basis.