UrduPoint.com

All-Pakistan Inter-University Women, Men Throw Ball Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

All-Pakistan Inter-University Women, Men Throw Ball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Inter-University Women and Men Throw Ball Championship got underway here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall on Friday under the aegis of the Directorate sports University of Peshawar.

Secretary of Higher education Dawood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Professor Dr. Muhammad Idris, Director General Sports Bahre Karam University, Deputy Director Higher Education Arshad Hussain along with other dignitaries.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Idris and Secretary of Higher Education Dawood Khan gave a briefing regarding the planned project of the construction of the international standard academy at the University of Peshawar.

Bahre Karam on this occasion while briefing Dawood Khan and Professor Dr Muhammad Idris said that the project that includes international standard facilities for all indoor Games would be completed in a record two hours times with a total cost of Rs. 130 million.

The Gymnasium would include facilities like Resource Center, Fitness Center, Basketball, Netball, Futsal, Volleyball, Throw Ball courts besides facilities for other Martial Arts and Indoor Games for both males and females.

In the opening match of the All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Throw Ball Championship under the auspices of the University of Peshawar, the women of the University of Peshawar team defeated the Women's team of Iqra National University Peshawar.

The University of Peshawar won the match by 25-9.

In the first set, the score was 25-10, second set 25-19 and 25-22.

In other women's competitions, Islamia College University beat Lahore College by 3-1, Shaheed Benazir University beat the University of Punjab by 3-0, the University of Management Lahore beat the University of Swabi 2-0, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan beat Iqra University 3-1 and the University of Punjab defeated the University of Multan by 2-0.

Similarly, Islamia College University Peshawar started successfully by defeating Kohat University of Science and Technology by 25-18, 25-10 and 25-17.

In the Men competitions, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated the University of Lakky Marwat by 25-8, 25-12 and 25-19, the University of Management Lahore defeated Agriculture University TandoJam by 25-9, 25-12 and 25-22 while in the last match of the day the University of Peshawar defeated University of Hazara Mansehra 25-11, 25-19 and 25-14.

The teams of the women's universities have been divided into two groups. Group-A includes teams from Lahore College for Women, University of Karachi, Iqra National University Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Islamia College University Peshawar. While in Group B, University of Punjab, BZ University Multan, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Swabi and Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar.

In this way, Women competitions will be played on a League basis, while Men competitions will be played on a knock-out basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Agriculture Mansehra Kohat Mardan Swabi Women National University All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

38 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.