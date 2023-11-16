All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar will be commencing on November 17 here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar will be commencing on November 17 here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

This was stated by Deputy Director Sports and Organizing Secretary of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Mariyyah Samin Jan while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said all arrangements in this connection have been completed well in time and the arrival of the teams would be completed by Friday, followed by the All-Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship matches at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

She also thanked The Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Peshawar Accountant Muhammad Usman and Superintendent Suleman Khan for extending all cooperation by providing accommodation to all the 14 participating teams wherein more than 110 players are coming.

She also appreciated the Administration Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah and squash coach Tahir Iqbal for providing all courts of the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex. Mariyyah Samin disclosed that former World Championship Qamar Zaman and Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, to grace the occasion as guests during the opening and closing ceremonies.

Mariyyah Samin Jan said SBBWU is an active Unit of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and before that, the Directorate Sports of the University organized All Pakistan Inter-University Volleyball, Football, Wushu, and Badminton Championships.

It would be the third consecutive time that the University is holding the All-Pakistan Women's Squash Championship here in Peshawar wherein more than 110 players will be taking part.

The Championship, she said, would continue till November 20 and the manager meeting will be held on Friday at 5.00 p.m. at the Conference Room of the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Mariyyah Samin said that the All-Pakistan Men Athletic Championship and Women Squash Championship are actually part of the Mini-Sports Gala awarded to both the University of Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on the same dates.

“We are very thankful to the Chairman HEC and Director General Sports HEC for reposing confidence in our University for hosting the prestigious Championships for women and men athletes,” Mariyyah Samin said. She said head coach Salma Faiz is looking after all teams as far as accommodations and other facilities are concerned.

She said the teams including PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, LUMS Lahore, Iqra University Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, GCU Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS), University of Lahore and SBBWU.

APP/ijz/1625