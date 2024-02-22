Open Menu

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

The 11th HEC All Pakistan Inter-University Baseball Championship concluded at the Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Thursday

The Punjab University Lahore won the first position, Lahore College for Women University second while the GCWF and Sargodha University jointly secured the third position.

The Punjab University Lahore won the first position, Lahore College for Women University second while the GCWF and Sargodha University jointly secured the third position.

The first team was given trophy and cash prizes of Rs 90,000, second Rs 72,000 and third teams Rs 25,000 each.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli congratulated the winning teams and said that sports make a person mentally and physically healthy.

