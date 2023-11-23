Open Menu

All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Championship Continues

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Punjab University in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan organized a three-day 45th All-Pakistan Iqbal Trophy Inter-University Women Athletics Championship 2023-24

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director Sports Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Sports Tahira Saleem, women players and officials participated in the inaugural ceremony.

In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said that sports are very important for physical and mental health.

He said that Punjab University is playing a vital role to promote sports activities along with education.

He said that the role of women in every sphere of life, including sports, is commendable for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He congratulated the organizers for organizing the event.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt said that athletes from 26 universities across Pakistan are participating in the three-day All-Pakistan Iqbal Trophy Inter-University Women's Athletics Championship.

The closing ceremony of the Championship will be held on Friday (today) at 12 noon at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, in which PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood will be chief guest.

