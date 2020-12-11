UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship From Dec 19

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:55 PM

All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship from Dec 19

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation was jointly organizing the All Pakistan Junior Championship 2020 for Boy of Under-19 category aKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation was jointly organizing the All Pakistan Junior Championship 2020 for Boy of Under-19 category at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex heret Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here.

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Friday stated this.He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation have made all arrangements in this connection and the arrival of the players would be completed by December 18 in the evening.

He said the Championship offered Rs100,000 in prize money. He said the last date for registration was December 12 while the entries could be sent to Pakistan Squash Federation.

According to Secretary General Munawar Zaman, the preparation in this connection for the smooth holding of the national event has already started. He also thanked Directorate General sports KP for extended support to the event.

