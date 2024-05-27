All Pakistan Memorial Basketball Kicks Off Tuesday
Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) was holding All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament (PBBF) at the Siddique Memon sports Complex Karachi from Tuesday.
According to the Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) and Tournament Director Muhammad Yaqoob Qadry, top teams were taking part in the tournament.
Teams of Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police, Rangers, Islamabad, Sindh Green, Balochistan and Sindh White will compete in the six-day event to conclude on June 2, he said.
He said Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui would inaugurate the event while Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the tournament who will distribute prizes among the players.
Four matches will be played daily in the tournament, the semi-finals will be held on June 1, while final will be played on June 2, he said.
