All Pakistan Men Inter-University Volleyball Championship begins

The final round of the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Volleyball Championship organized by the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar kicked off here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall, inside the campus here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The final round of the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Volleyball Championship organized by the Directorate of sports University of Peshawar kicked off here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall, inside the campus here on Friday.

Secretary Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawood Khan graced the occasion as a chief guest. Deputy Director Sports Higher Education Commission Islamabad Muhammad Asif, Vice Chancellor UET Swat, Project Director University of Engineering Swat Prof. Dr Najeeb, former Principal Government College Peshawar Prof. Dr Sharif Gul, Dr Noor Zada, Deputy Director Sports HED, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain, Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, former international volleyball player Ghulam Abbas, Laiq Khan, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present during the colorful opening ceremony wherein a total of 14 teams from different universities across the country are taking part.

Teams from 16 best universities are participating in the final round of the All Pakistan Inter-University Volleyball Championship.

In addition to Peshawar University, Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Science and Technology Bannu, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, NUML University Islamabad, Islamia College University Peshawar,' Panch University Rawalakot, Minhaj University Lahore, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Information Technology Karachi, Sargodha University, Sir Syed University, Karachi, University of Punjab Lahore and University of Central Punjab are taking part.

Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan paid tribute to Director Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam and his team for organizing the best competitions. He said that the best opportunities and facilities were being provided to the players.

" It is hoped that they will use their best skills and these players will shine the name of the country and the nation in the future," he added.

More than 200 Public and Private Education Institutions took part in the Men Volleyball first round played in 14 different zones across the country and among them all the winners and two finalists teams are taking part. Peshawar University, which won the last year trophy of the Championship held at NUML, Islamabad, will be defending their title.

Bahre Karam said,"Players are being accommodated in guest houses and all out facilities would be provided to them."He also thanked Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees and all the management for extending full support to him. He also appreciated Director General Sports HEC Javed Mehmon and Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtiar for reposing confidence in University of Peshawar for allotting the Championship.