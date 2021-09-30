UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan National Blind Archery From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

All Pakistan National Blind Archery from Friday

Rawalpindi District Blind Archery Association in collaboration with District Sports Department Rawalpindi was holding the All Pakistan National Blind Archery Championship 2021 at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex Rawalpindi from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Blind Archery Association in collaboration with District sports Department Rawalpindi was holding the All Pakistan National Blind Archery Championship 2021 at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex Rawalpindi from Friday.

According to Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary, Rawalpindi District Blind Archery Association, the championship which would conclude on October 2 will feature more than 25 male and female archers from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Kashmir, Peshawar, Mardan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Quetta and Karachi will participate in this mega event.

Three Blind Archers would be shortlisted from the said tournament for the World Archery Para Ranking Championship 2022. The closing ceremony of the event would be held on October 2 in which trophies and medals would be distributed among the winners and runner ups.

