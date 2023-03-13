UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament Gets Underway

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2023 | 09:18 PM

All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament gets underway

A total of 30 matches were decided on the opening day of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here on Monday at the DeSOM courts

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A total of 30 matches were decided on the opening day of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here on Monday at the DeSOM courts.

Secretary, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Rashid Malik formally inaugurated the event.

All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories and a high-standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

In the men's singles 1st round, Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 6-1, 6-1, Davis Cupper Shehzad Khan beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-1, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Col Atif 6-2, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-0, Ahmad Babar beat M Talha Khan 6-0, 6-0, Hamid Israr beat Sikandar Hayat 6-3, 6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Fayyaz Khan 6-2, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-3, Mohammad Salaar beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, Yousaf Khalil beat Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Asadullah 6-2, 6-2, Imran Bhatti (Gymkhana) beat Abdul Hanan Khan 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and M Shoaib beat Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1.

In the boys U-16 1st round, Hafiz Hussain beat Hafiz Hassan 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, Yousaf Manoo beat M Hameed 6-1, 6-3, Abubakar Khalil beat Mustafa Zaidi 6-2, 6-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2, 6-3 and Aalay Husnain beat Moavia Butt 0-6, 7-5, 12-10.

In the boys U-16 1st round, Hafiz Hussain beat Hafiz Hassan 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, Yousaf Manoo beat M Hameed 6-1, 6-3, Abubakar Khalil beat Mustafa Zaidi 6-2, 6-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2, 6-3 and Aalay Husnain beat Moavia Butt 0-6, 7-5, 12-10.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Punjab Rashid Event All Top

Recent Stories

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International ..

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International Personality for Humanitarian R ..

5 minutes ago
 LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

22 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

22 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

22 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Proc ..

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of ..

22 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.