All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament gets underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A total of 30 matches were decided on the opening day of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here on Monday at the DeSOM courts.

Secretary, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Rashid Malik formally inaugurated the event.

All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories and a high-standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

In the men's singles 1st round, Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 6-1, 6-1, Davis Cupper Shehzad Khan beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-1, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Col Atif 6-2, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-0, Ahmad Babar beat M Talha Khan 6-0, 6-0, Hamid Israr beat Sikandar Hayat 6-3, 6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Fayyaz Khan 6-2, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-3, Mohammad Salaar beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, Yousaf Khalil beat Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Asadullah 6-2, 6-2, Imran Bhatti (Gymkhana) beat Abdul Hanan Khan 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and M Shoaib beat Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1.

In the boys U-16 1st round, Hafiz Hussain beat Hafiz Hassan 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, Yousaf Manoo beat M Hameed 6-1, 6-3, Abubakar Khalil beat Mustafa Zaidi 6-2, 6-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2, 6-3 and Aalay Husnain beat Moavia Butt 0-6, 7-5, 12-10.

