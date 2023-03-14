All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament: Aqeel, Shoaib reach quarterfinals

Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib were among the other top players, who advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here at the DeSOM Club on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib were among the other top players, who advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here at the DeSOM Club on Tuesday.

In the men's single pre-quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Shehzad Khan 6-4, 6-4, Mohammad Shoaib Khan beat M Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-0, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-2, Heera Ashiq beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-2, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Imran Bhatti 6-3, 6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Hamid Israr 3-3(rtd), Abdullah Adnan beat Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-2.

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Mohammad Salaar beat Hafiz 6-0, 6-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Sajjad 6-1, 6-0, Hamza Roman beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Talha Khan beat Yousaf Manoo 6-1, 6-0,Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Aalay Husnain 6-2, 6-0, AhteshamHumayun beat Abubakar Khalil 6-2, 6-0, Abubakar Talha beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-4.