UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament: Aqeel, Shoaib Reach Quarterfinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2023 | 09:36 PM

All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament: Aqeel, Shoaib reach quarterfinals

Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib were among the other top players, who advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here at the DeSOM Club on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib were among the other top players, who advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament here at the DeSOM Club on Tuesday.

In the men's single pre-quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Shehzad Khan 6-4, 6-4, Mohammad Shoaib Khan beat M Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-0, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-2, Heera Ashiq beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-2, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Imran Bhatti 6-3, 6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Hamid Israr 3-3(rtd), Abdullah Adnan beat Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-2.

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Mohammad Salaar beat Hafiz 6-0, 6-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Sajjad 6-1, 6-0, Hamza Roman beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Talha Khan beat Yousaf Manoo 6-1, 6-0,Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Aalay Husnain 6-2, 6-0, AhteshamHumayun beat Abubakar Khalil 6-2, 6-0, Abubakar Talha beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-4.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis All Top

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

10 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

19 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

19 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.