All Pakistan National U15 Boys Squash C'ship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :All Pakistan National Under-15 Boys Squash Championship began on Monday, here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in Peshawar sports Complex with more than 100 players taking part.

Well-known industrialist Haji Asadullah was the special guest along with squash legend Qamar Zaman, Chief Organizer Manoor Zaman, Associate Secretary Sajjad Khalil, Finance Secretary Wazirzada Gul.

Talking to media persons, Qamar Zaman said that the best U-15 players from all over the country were participating in the championship, and "I hope good players will emerge from these competitions." "There is a lot of expectation from the junior players," he said adding, "these young players aged 7 to 15 have the ability to become champions, but they need to work day and night."He said that the PAF academy was playing an active role in the promotion of squash in the province.

