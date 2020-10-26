UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Open Football Tournament From Oct 29

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

All Pakistan Open Football Tournament from Oct 29

Chaudhry Abdul Majeed All Pakistan Open Football Tournament would kick off at Wah Cantt, Taxila from October 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Chaudhry Abdul Majeed All Pakistan Open Football Tournament would kick off at Wah Cantt, Taxila from October 29.

A total of 32 teams from all over Pakistan would feature in the tournament which would be supervised by Director sports Faisal Hills Mubashir Hussain, said a press release issued here.

The management of the tournament includes Mubashir Hussain and football coach Fahim Butt.

The winning team of the football tournament would be given a cash prize of Rs 500,000 and a trophy while the runner-up team will take away a cash prize of Rs 300,000 and trophy.

The Under-16 Boys Seven Side Football Tournament would also begin on October 29 in which 16 teams from all over Pakistan will compete for the title.

The winning team of the U16 Football Tournament would be given a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and a trophy while the runner-up team will take away a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

Football coach Faheem Butt has said that preparations for the tournament have been started and Pakistani national and international footballers would be seen in action in the tournament.

