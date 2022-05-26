All Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volleyball begins in AJK

All Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volleyball Championship got under way with collaboration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Volleyball Association and Pakistan Volleyball Federation at Homa Mera Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volleyball Championship got under way with collaboration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Volleyball Association and Pakistan Volleyball Federation at Homa Mera Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Former Pakistan Team coach Khalid Waqar, who is also Secretary General KP Volleyball Association while giving detail, said that teams including Pakistan Green, Pakistan White, Pakistan Juniors, Pakistan Wapda, POA Wah, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part. He disclosed that the Championship is to pay homage and tribute to late Sardar Muhammad Zareen will continue till May 29, 2022.

He said the junior and senior players currently in the national camp in Islamabad, have been included in Pakistan Greens and White while another team comprising all Juniors players in Pakistan Juniors.

He said giving competitive exposures through such matches would also help players and officials in monitoring their respective performances.

He said in the first match played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan Juniors was won by Green XI by 3-1, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 and 25-21.

In the second match played between Punjab and Pakistan White team was won by Pakistan White in straight sets, the score was 25-22, 25-23, 29-27. In the last match of the day's proceedings Wapda defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir team by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-23 and 25-21.