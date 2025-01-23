All Pakistan Shooting Ball Tournament To Begin On Jan 24
Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The tournament, named after Allah Wasayo Bhatti, Muhammad Ibrahim Pathan and Jawed Iqbal Junejo will begin on 24th January, 2025 (Friday) in Hussain abad area of Hyderabad.
The 32nd edition of the tournament will be hosted by the Sarwari Club in Hussain abad and will continue for three days.
The Chief organizer of the tournament, Abdul Ghafoor Khan Pathan informed here on Thursday that teams from all over Pakistan will participate in the three day event.
On the first day, teams from Punjab and Sindh will compete against each other,
A large number of political, social and sports enthusiasts are also expected to attend this mega event.
