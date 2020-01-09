UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Squash Championship From Jan 13

Thu 09th January 2020

All Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men's Squash Championship will be commencing from January 13, 2020 here at the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men's Squash Championship will be commencing from January 13, 2020 here at the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

Preparations in this connection has already underway for the smooth conduct of the Championship, Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman told APP here on Thursday.

He said a total of 32 players will participate in the qualifying rounds while in the main round a total of sixteen players will be participating.

Farhan Mehboob is top seed of the Championship with Banish Atlas Khan on the second seed. He said Zahir Shah of PAF, Farhan Zaman, Israr Khan of SNGPL, Ali Bukhari, Zeeshan Zaib, Abbas Shoukat, Sadam Ul Haq, Muhammad Farhan, Bilal Zakir, Noor Zaman are the other seeded players.

