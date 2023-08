All Pakistan Squash Championship kicks off

The 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2023 kicked off at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2023 kicked off at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi on Thursday.

The chief guest at the opening ceremony of 2nd CNS All Pakistan Men & Women Squash Championship 2023 was Rear Admiral Muhammed Saleem HI(M) Commander Karachi, while Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja SI(M) Tournament Director and Hokey Olympian Islahuddin Siddique were also present, said a press release.

In Men's 1st Round, Top Half Nasir Iqbal (WAPDA) bt Q4 Zain Ramzan (PB) 12-10, 12-10, 11-2 (23 mins); Mehmood Mehboob (PB) bt Talha Saeed (Sindh) 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 (26 mins); Khushal Riaz (KP) bt Muhammed Ali W\C (Navy) 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 2-11, 11-9 (40 mins); Farhan Mehboob (WAPDA) bt (3)Saddam ul Haq (Army) 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 (23 mins).

In Bottom Half, Azlan Khawar (PB) bt (4) Bilal Zakir (Army) 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 8-3 Rt. ht. (45 mins); Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) bt Q1 Abdullah Nawaz ((KP) 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4 (36 mins); Anas Khan (Navy) bt (5)Tayyab Aslam (SNGPL) 11-6, 6-2 Rt. ht. (12 mins); Waqar Mehboob (KP) bt Khakan Malik (PB) 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 (26 mins).

In Women's 1st Round, Top Half, Noor ul Ain (WAPDA) bt Ilsa Imran (Sindh) 11-1, 11-1, 11-6 (11 mins); Saima Shukat (WAPDA) bt Q2 Sehrish Ali (Sindh) 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 (26 mins); Komal Khan (WAPDA) bt Q4 Aina Shaikh (Sindh) 11-8, 11-2, 11-7 (13 mins); Mehwish Ali (WAPDA) bt Mahnoor Ali (Sindh) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7 (21 mins).

In Bottom Half, Roshna Mehboob (PB) bt Q1 Amna Malik (Army) 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 (23 mins); Mariam Malik (Army) bt Sameera Shahid (Navy) 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 (11 mins); Anam Mustafa (Sindh) bt Umme Kulsoom (KP) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 (15 mins); Zaynab Khan (Army) bt Q3 Sana Bahadar (Army) 11-4, 11-8, 11-9 (17 mins).

Tomorrow's Fixture Friday: Main Draw Men's Quarter Final Round Top Half: Nasir Iqbal (WAPDA) Vs Mehmood Mehboob (PB); Khushal Riaz (KP) Vs Q2 Farhan Mehboob (WAPDA).

Bottom Half: M. Azlan Khawar (PB) Vs (8) Israr Ahmed (SNGPL); Anas Khan (Navy) Vs (2) Waqar Mehboob (KP).

Tomorrow's Fixture: Main Draw Womenn's Quarter Final Round, Top Half: Noor ul Ain (WAPDA) Vs (7)Saima Shukat (WAPDA); Komal Khan (WAPDA) Vs (3)Mehwish Ali (WAPDA).

Bottom Half: Roshna Mehboob (PB) Vs Mariam Malik (Army); Anam Mustafa (Sindh) Vs (2)Zaynab Khan (Army).