All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 held in Bahawalpur

All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 was held in Bahawalpur aimed to promote healthy sports activities in the country, especially in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 was held in Bahawalpur aimed to promote healthy sports activities in the country, especially in South Punjab.

According to a release from ISPR, Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt. Gen. Khalid Zia was the chief guest of the event. Famous Hockey Olympian Shahbaz Senior was the guest of honour at this event.

As many as 552 athletes representing all the provinces of the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the event.

The participants included students from various educational institutions, Madaris, Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces. All Pakistan Triathlon Competition consisted of three events, including 300m swimming, 20km cycling and 10km cross country running.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at DHA Bahawalpur. On the occasion, the Corps Commander said that such activities play an important role in promoting sports and healthy culture and creates a positive impact in society.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt. Gen. Khalid Zia distributed medals and prizes among the winners. Olympian Arshad Nadeem, hockey coach Khawaja Junaid, Olympian boxer Asghar Chingizi and many others participated in the event.

Presidents of All Pakistan Tri-Athletics Federation, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports board were also present on the occasion.

Sohail Aamir won the triathlon, Muhammad Bilal got the second position and Amir Abbas remained third in the open category.