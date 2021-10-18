UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 Held In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 held in Bahawalpur

All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 was held in Bahawalpur aimed to promote healthy sports activities in the country, especially in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 was held in Bahawalpur aimed to promote healthy sports activities in the country, especially in South Punjab.

According to a release from ISPR, Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt. Gen. Khalid Zia was the chief guest of the event. Famous Hockey Olympian Shahbaz Senior was the guest of honour at this event.

As many as 552 athletes representing all the provinces of the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the event.

The participants included students from various educational institutions, Madaris, Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces. All Pakistan Triathlon Competition consisted of three events, including 300m swimming, 20km cycling and 10km cross country running.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at DHA Bahawalpur. On the occasion, the Corps Commander said that such activities play an important role in promoting sports and healthy culture and creates a positive impact in society.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt. Gen. Khalid Zia distributed medals and prizes among the winners. Olympian Arshad Nadeem, hockey coach Khawaja Junaid, Olympian boxer Asghar Chingizi and many others participated in the event.

Presidents of All Pakistan Tri-Athletics Federation, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports board were also present on the occasion.

Sohail Aamir won the triathlon, Muhammad Bilal got the second position and Amir Abbas remained third in the open category.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Sports Punjab ISPR Cycling Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Coach Boxer

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

9 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

16 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

30 minutes ago
 Second Corona Vaccination Block inaugurated in hos ..

Second Corona Vaccination Block inaugurated in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Ali Nawaz urges nation to follow teachings of Prop ..

Ali Nawaz urges nation to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 Bayern's Hernandez given until October 28 to enter ..

Bayern's Hernandez given until October 28 to enter prison

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.