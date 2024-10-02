All Pakistan U11 Junior Squash Championship Begins
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The first All Pakistan Under-11 National Junior Squash Championship got underway here at Hayatabad sports Complex Peshawar on Tuesday.
On this occasion, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Khan was the chief guest along with senior coach and chief organizer Manoor Zaman, Finance Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Mohammad Adil Faqir and other personalities were present.
In addition to the host KP, more than 32 players from Punjab, Sindh and PAF are participating in the four-day competition.
Paying tribute to the administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Khan for sponsoring, Munawar Zaman said that these players will make the country and nation famous in the future. Arbaz Zeb of KP, Anas Rafe, Muhammad Safdar of PAF, Muhammad Abdullah, Abdul Moeed Arsalan of Punjab, Ahmed Khan of KP, Mustafa Abubakar of Punjab, Arif of Punjab, Azan Zaman of KPK, M Rian Zaman won their respective matches on the opening day.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Sports
-
More matches decided in DC Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship26 seconds ago
-
Pak women training camp for SAFF Women's Championship kicks off1 hour ago
-
ICC TV to deliver comprehensive coverage for Women's T20 WC 20243 hours ago
-
S.Korea's online shopping grows in August5 hours ago
-
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team15 hours ago
-
World Qualifiers TeQ Ball Championship, Pakistan team trials completed19 hours ago
-
DC Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship begins19 hours ago
-
President’s Cup to commence from 3 October1 day ago
-
President's Cup to commence from 3 October1 day ago
-
Bodla achieves Guinness World Record1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Arshad breaks Guinness World Record1 day ago
-
Pak golfers to feature in Asian Amateur Championship1 day ago