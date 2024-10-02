Open Menu

All Pakistan U11 Junior Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

All Pakistan U11 Junior Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The first All Pakistan Under-11 National Junior Squash Championship got underway here at Hayatabad sports Complex Peshawar on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Khan was the chief guest along with senior coach and chief organizer Manoor Zaman, Finance Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Mohammad Adil Faqir and other personalities were present.

In addition to the host KP, more than 32 players from Punjab, Sindh and PAF are participating in the four-day competition.

Paying tribute to the administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Khan for sponsoring, Munawar Zaman said that these players will make the country and nation famous in the future. Arbaz Zeb of KP, Anas Rafe, Muhammad Safdar of PAF, Muhammad Abdullah, Abdul Moeed Arsalan of Punjab, Ahmed Khan of KP, Mustafa Abubakar of Punjab, Arif of Punjab, Azan Zaman of KPK, M Rian Zaman won their respective matches on the opening day.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Squash Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab All From Coach

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

3 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

15 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

15 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports