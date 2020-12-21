UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan U19 Squash Championship Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

All Pakistan U19 Squash Championship starts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :All Pakistan U19 Boys Squash Championship started here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium on Monday.

Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Executive members Wazir Khan, Sher Bahadur, Secretary KP Squash Association and Squash Coach Munawar Zaman, former international player Ehsanullah Khan, squash coaches Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Amjad Khan, Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah Khan and players attended the ceremony.

In the first round, Hamza Sharif, Hammad Khan, Hamza Zahid, Punjab's Ibtisam Riaz, Hammad Khan, KP's Abdullah, Punjab's Tayyab Rauf, KP's Khushal Riaz, Hassan Raza of Punjab, Huzaifa Shahid of Punjab, Fawad Hussain of KP, Ashab Irfan of Punjab, Noor Zaman of PAF, Arbab Mehran of KP, Aliuddin of Punjab and Asadullah Khan of KP via for the top honor.

President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman talking to media said steps have been taken by Directorate of sports KP and Pakistan Squash Federation to have such like competitive activities. "We are trying to provide more opportunities to the young players and for this they are working hard," he said.

"We have no shortage of talent and such talented players need proper competitive exposure at national level," he said. He hoped that in future, these players would make a name for themselves not only national but also international levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Young Media All Top Coach

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

21 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

21 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

36 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

39 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.