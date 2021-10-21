All Pakistan UFL Kickboxing championship from Nov in Quetta: Rehman Gul Afridi

All Pakistan Universal Fight League (UFL) Kickboxing Championship will be started from November 19 to 21 in Quetta

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Universal Fight League (UFL) Kickboxing Championship will be started from November 19 to 21 in Quetta.

This was stated by UFL Executive Director for Pakistan Rehmat Gul Afridi while talking to APP here on Thursday.

It is for the first time in the history of the Martial Art event that the Championship is carrying a highest prize Rs. 1 million.

UFL Executive Director Rehmat Gul Afridi said that more than 150 players from all over the country in eight different categories will participate in the Championship.

All arrangements have already been made for the smooth conduct of the Championship.

He said that the players who have shown outstanding performance in the Championship will be short-listed for the International ULF Championship which will be held in China in December this year.

"Pakistan has no dearth of talent and hopefully our players will shine the name of Pakistan by showing their full potential in the forthcoming International Championship. He said that Mansoor Ahmad Durrani will be the Chief Coordinator of the Championship to pay homage and tribute to Shaheed Amanullah Achakzai, who rendered great services for the promotion of Martial Arts Sports in Balochistan in particular and in Pakistan in general.

He disclosed that UFL, the world's most fulfilling Mixed Martial Arts enterprise, and One Punch, a main block-chain issuer for the sports and entertainment industries, have announced an online session of UFL Training for trainers in Pakistan.

ULF launches exclusive content material and possibilities for fighters on universalfightleague.com, consisting of Training for fighters, Virtual Training for Instructors, VIP rewards, one-of-a-kind promotions, enabled features, and competitions.

UFL champions from the United States will take online sessions for trainers in Pakistan via Zoom Online Software, he informed.

Training sessions have been launched in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Chaman, Rehmat Gul Afridi said.

This UFL training session will boost UFL fighter's presence in Pakistan, he added and so far more than 30 Instructors have been registered.

Over 50 Instructors and Trainers will participate in UFL Training sessions, he said. However, the momentum gradually began to pick up in the Country for Fight Night.

The course of the session, he said, will also cover the current policies for the Universal Fighting League (UFL) that have been at the start set up by way of the United States Athletic Control board.