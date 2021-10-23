UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Under-17 Boys Football Championship 2021 Starts In Gilgit

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:53 PM

All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football championship 2021 starts in Gilgit

The All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football Championship 2021 organized by Pakistan Sports Board and Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Board was started here in Gilgit on Saturday

Gilgit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football Championship 2021 organized by Pakistan Sports board and Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Board was started here in Gilgit on Saturday.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan was the special guest of the event. Addressing the inaugural function Minister for Tourism and Culture Raja Nasir Ali Khan said"Holding sports keeps the society healthy and sports promotes brotherhood and love. The purpose of organizing such events is to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan along with sports activities in the region." The provincial minister further said that various sports would also be organized on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations on November 1.

Speaking to media on the occasion Secretary Tourism and Culture Zafar Waqar Taj Gilgit Baltistan said that we were going to rehabilitate the grounds. He urged the people to promote sports and conduct healthy activities. Parents work for the better health and parents should bring their children exclusively and engage them in healthy activities so that the children could get out of mobile and other social media and take care of their good health. He emphasized that they should enjoy the natural scenery in the open air and take time to improve their mental development.

Teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan would participate in this event.

These events would continue until October 25.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Football Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Mobile Social Media Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir October November Media Event All From Love

Recent Stories

DC Battagram pays surprise visit to various office ..

DC Battagram pays surprise visit to various offices

4 minutes ago
 Five lawbreakers held in Rawalpindi

Five lawbreakers held in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 20 Punjab departments to participate in Dubai Expo ..

20 Punjab departments to participate in Dubai Expo: Mian Aslam

4 minutes ago
 91 new corona positive cases reported in KP

91 new corona positive cases reported in KP

13 minutes ago
 Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi laid to rest with mi ..

Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi laid to rest with military honors

13 minutes ago
 Bagnaia storms to fourth straight pole at Emilia-R ..

Bagnaia storms to fourth straight pole at Emilia-Romagna MotoGP

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.