All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football championship 2021 starts in Gilgit

Gilgit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football Championship 2021 organized by Pakistan Sports board and Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Board was started here in Gilgit on Saturday.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan was the special guest of the event. Addressing the inaugural function Minister for Tourism and Culture Raja Nasir Ali Khan said"Holding sports keeps the society healthy and sports promotes brotherhood and love. The purpose of organizing such events is to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan along with sports activities in the region." The provincial minister further said that various sports would also be organized on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations on November 1.

Speaking to media on the occasion Secretary Tourism and Culture Zafar Waqar Taj Gilgit Baltistan said that we were going to rehabilitate the grounds. He urged the people to promote sports and conduct healthy activities. Parents work for the better health and parents should bring their children exclusively and engage them in healthy activities so that the children could get out of mobile and other social media and take care of their good health. He emphasized that they should enjoy the natural scenery in the open air and take time to improve their mental development.

Teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan would participate in this event.

These events would continue until October 25.