All Players Negative After Australian Open Coronavirus Scare: Organisers
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:00 AM
Melbourne, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :All tennis players and officials who were tested for Covid-19 after a coronavirus scare ahead of the Australian Open have returned negative results, organisers said Friday.
"All tests conducted on AO quarantine participants yesterday have returned negative results," said a tweet on the tournament's official Twitter account.