All Players Of Second XI Teams Of Six Crickets Associations Test Negative For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:05 PM

All players of Second XI teams of six Crickets Associations test negative for Covid-19

PCB says six teams will begin their training for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament from Wednesday (tomorrow) at the Gaddafi Stadium and National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) All players and player support personnel, except two individuals whose results are pending, belonging to the Second XI teams of the six cricket Associations tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests, the Pakistan Cricket board announced today.

As such, they will now enter the bio-secure zone at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore.

From Wednesday, the six teams will begin their training for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium and National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Fawad Alam, captain of Sindh for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament, will travel to Lahore tomorrow and have his second Covid-19 test on 24 September. His first Covid-19 had returned negative.

Meanwhile, Faisal Iqbal and Wasim Haider, the head coach and assistant coach of Balochistan First XI team, have returned negative tests and, as such, will be allowed to travel to Multan tomorrow following the completion of their quarantine.

Media release on the first Covid-19 tests of the Second XI teams is available here.

