All preparations finalize for National Hockey League-2021: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :All preparations for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 finalized, would be held on Monday, under the aegis of Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak told APP here on Saturday that final touches have been given for the smooth conduct of the first ever National Hockey wherein eight top teams of hockey Olympians and International Players from each of the regions are going to participate in the event.

DSO Peshawar and Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan, owner of the Malakand Tiger Wajih ul Hassan, DSO Malakand Muhammad Naveed, DSO Swat Kashif Farhan were also present. DG Sports said that the National Hockey League would not only bring out new talent but also promote the national game and all talented players of the province would get opportunities by playing side-by-side with international and Olympian players.

There will be an opportunity to play with the players of international fame and certainly our players part of the Hockey League and would learn good things out of the matches, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said.

He also thanked Chief Minister KP for unveiling the uniform of the Malakand Tigers and given best wishes to the players.

Chief Executive Peshawar Sports Wajih ul Hassan said that the preparation of Malakand Tigers team is continuing on modern lines. The players are practicing and doing hard work and hopefully they will win the Hockey League. He said that he is satisfied with the bid.

He also thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam and Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan who expressed their best wishes for the Malakand Tigers.

He said that the first match of Malakand Tigers in Hockey League will be against Bannu Panthers which is an excellent team. "We will try our best to start the league successfully and secure victory for Malakand Tigers.

Among the best players selected is Mubashir Ali who represented the national team as full back position in Asia Cup Bangladesh 2017, Commonwealth Games 2018 Australia, Champions Trophy 2018 and Asian Games 2018, Asian Champions Trophy 2018, World Cup qualifier 2018, Test Match vs Germany 2019, Olympic Qualifier Amsterdam 2019, Junior Team Asia Cup U16 Singapore in 2013, Men's Junior Asia Cup Malaysia and 6th Sultan Johar Cup Malaysia.

Another promising player Waqar is also a member of Pakistan's senior team. He played a Test match against Germany in 2019, Olympic qualifier Amsterdam 2019, represented the Junior team against Oman in the 2016, Asia Cup 2016 Bangladesh and U18 Australian Championship.

Naveed Alam has also been a part of the team as a forward. Naveed has represented the junior Pakistan team in the series against Oman in the Asia Cup Bangladesh and the Australian Championship. Fullback Samiullah was also selected. The other players of Malakand Tigers include goalkeeper Farman, Shamshir, Sohail Abbas, Dawood Ghaffar, Amir Hamza, Abbas, Raees, Muzammil, Israr Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed, Atif, Anis, Yasir, Ijaz, Zaheer Abbas, Sangin Salam, Shah Fahd, Mohsin Hadi. Officials Malik Wadan, Kashif Farhan and Dr Liaqat are included as officials.