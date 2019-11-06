All Private Schools Sports Gala begins in Mohamand

All Private Schools Sports Gala got underway at merged district Mohmand amidst great fun and enthusiasm witnessed among the participating students in different games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : All Private Schools Sports Gala got underway at merged district Mohmand amidst great fun and enthusiasm witnessed among the participating students in different games.

In this connection a colorful ceremony was inaugurated by Director Sports merged districts Nawaz Khan. On the occasion traditional dance 'Atanr' and folk songs were also presented.

The 1800 students of 30 private schools of district Mohmand would be participated eight different games of sports gala.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Nawaz Khan said that sports gala has been arranged on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports Atif Khan. He said present government sincerely taken various steps for promotion of sports in merged areas and Rs8 billion has been approved for different uplift schemes.

He said that sports complex would be constructed at sub-division level and sports grounds would be constructed under 1000 grounds scheme in merged areas.