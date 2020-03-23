UrduPoint.com
All Professional Spanish Football Tournaments Indefinitely Suspended Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:50 PM

All professional football competitions in Spain have been suspended until further notice by the country's authorities due to the coronavirus, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) All professional football competitions in Spain have been suspended until further notice by the country's authorities due to the coronavirus, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

"The monitoring commission created within the RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement agrees to the suspension of professional football competitions until the competent authorities of the Spanish government and the General State Administration consider that they can be resumed and that [doing so] does not pose any health risks," the federation said.

The country's top-tier football championship, La Liga, suspended games on March 12.

So far, Spain has recorded 33,089 COVID-19 cases, including 2,182 deaths. These are the highest numbers in Europe after Italy.

