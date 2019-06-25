All Punjab Archery contest in Murree on July 2-3

Inter-divisional All Punjab Archery Championship 2019 would be held at Sports Stadium in picturesque Murree hill station on July 2-3

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Inter-divisional All Punjab Archery Championship 2019 would be held at sports Stadium in picturesque Murree hill station on July 2-3.

Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum said in a statement that trials for selection of six-member Multan division team would be held at Sports Complex on June 27, Thursday.

The team would comprise of three male and three female archers.

The championship is being organised by the Punjab Sports board and Archery Assiciation of Punjab. DG Punjab Sports and President Pakistan Olympic Association are expected to witness the July 2-3 contest.