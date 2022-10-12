All Punjab Haji Khalid Football Tournament held

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Two quarter final matches of All Punjab Haji Khalid Mahmood Memorial Football Tournament were held in Bahawalpur city.

First quarter final match was played between Sutlej Football Club and Ilah Abad Football Club.

Ilah Abad Football Club won the match by two goals while Sutlej Football Club could not make even single goal.

Second quarter final match was played between Ashraf Sugar Mills Football Club and Burewala Football Club. Ashraf Sugar Mills Football Club won the match by two goals.

Sports Officer of Ashraf Sugar Mills, Muhammad Ishaque was chief guest of the match ceremony.