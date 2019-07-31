Trials of Multan District hockey team for all Punjab hockey tournament would be held on Aug 2 as the event was scheduled in Nankana Sahib from August 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) -:Trials of Multan District hockey team for all Punjab hockey tournament would be held on Aug 2 as the event was scheduled in Nankana Sahib from August 6.

The trials will be held at hockey stadium sports complex while two players from departments would also be selected.

District sports officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran has announced the selection committee for trials included divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem, president district hockey association Hamid Chaudhary and provincial coach Gulzar Pasha.

The Multan team would leave for Nankana Sahib on August 5.