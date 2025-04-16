All qualification scenarios at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Only four teams remain in contention to reach the marquee tournament in India later this year.

The Women’s cricket World Cup Qualifier is well and truly underway with all the thrills and spills we love to see in the sport, on the road to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

As the teams enter the final stage of the Qualifier, only Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland and the West Indies remain in the race to progress.

According to the ICC it is how each side stands at the Qualifier:

Bangladesh: (3 wins, 6 points, NRR: +1.494)

Bangladesh have three wins from as many outings, with their impressive 34-run triumph over Scotland on Tuesday catapulting them to the top of the table and putting them in the box seat to earn one of two spots at this year's Women's World Cup.

Their remaining fixtures are tough, with match-ups against the West Indies and Pakistan remaining as they seek to book their place at the 50-over showcase.

One win from those two matches will be enough for Nigar Sultana's side, who are chasing their second consecutive appearance at the Women's World Cup following their debut at the 2022 event in New Zealand.

Pakistan: (3 wins, 6 points, NRR: +0.856)

The hosts are in a relatively strong position with three wins from as many outings, boasting six points already. They had comprehensive wins against Scotland and Ireland by 38 runs and six wickets respectively and most recently sealed a 65-run victory over West Indies.

Pakistan have been bolstered by various players stepping up during key moments from their three outings so far at the Qualifier.

They face Thailand and Bangladesh in their final fixtures, and another triumph will see them progress to the Women’s World Cup in India later this year.

Scotland

Scotland: (2 wins, 2 losses, 4 points, NRR: +0.136)

Scotland's chances of finishing in the top two on the standings and earning a place at this year's Women's World Cup look slim, with the side now relying on other results to go their way if they are to have any chance of sneaking in.

First and foremost they will need to record a comfortable victory over Ireland in their remaining fixture at the Qualifier, but even that might not be enough.

Scotland will also need one of Bangladesh or Pakistan to lose both their remaining fixtures and ensure their net run rate is boosted enough to surpass one of those sides and into the top two on the standings.

Ireland: (1 win, 3 losses, 2 points, NRR: -0.052)

Ireland finally registered their first win of the Qualifier so far when they defeated Thailand by 46 runs on Tuesday, but the European side are now out of contention of earning a top two spot on the standings.

A win in their final fixture against Scotland would boost their tally to four points, but Bangladesh and Pakistan already have three wins on the board and cannot be overtaken.

West Indies: (1 win, 2 losses, 2 points, NRR: -0.526)

The winners of the previous edition of the tournament, the West Indies had a shaky start to the Qualifier as Scotland staged an upset.

While Hayley Matthews managed to rally her troops to a nail-biting win over Ireland, another loss at the hands of Pakistan leaves them in a tough spot.

Facing Bangladesh and Thailand in their remaining two fixtures, West Indies will need to win both of these contests to have any chance of qualifying for the main event in India later this year.

Even if they do win both of these matches it may still not be enough, with net run rate likely to decide which two teams do progress.

Thailand (0 wins, 3 losses, NRR: -1.880)

Thailand's loss to Ireland on Tuesday means the Asian side can only finish with a maximum of four points at the Qualifier, which will not be enough to finish in the top two on the standings.

It means Thailand are out of contention of qualifying for their first-ever 50-over Women’s World Cup.

They can still shape which teams do progress though, with fixtures remaining against Pakistan and West Indies sides that are still chasing a berth at this year's Women's World Cup.