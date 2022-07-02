UrduPoint.com

All-round Bumrah Stars As Broad Concedes Costliest Over In Test History

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as England's Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings of the Covid-delayed fifth Test, with the tourists 2-1 up in the five-match series.

They then reduced England to 27-2, with fast bowler Bumrah, Broad's chief tormentor with the bat, removing openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley either side of two rain interruptions.

Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah, deputising as skipper for the Covid-hit Rohit Sharma, in a forlorn effort to intimidate the tailender.

Bumrah batting at No 10 and facing the new ball, dismantled Broad's figures during eight remarkable deliveries.

The six legitimate balls were thrashed for 23 runs, including four fours and a six.

Broad, 36, also sent down a wide that went all the way over the head of wicketkeeper Sam Billings for four and a no-ball Bumrah top-edged for six.

The previous record of 28 runs in a Test over had been achieved on three occasions in the format's 145-year history, with Broad's team-mates James Anderson and Joe Root two of the bowlers on the receiving end.

Broad did not get a chance to make amends with the ball, although he did end the innings by catching last man Mohammad Siraj.

- Ton-up Jadeja - India, 338-7 overnight, smashed 78 runs in 11.5 overs.

England captain Ben Stokes set the tone for what followed with a ragged opening spell as Ravindra Jadeja converted his 83 not out at Friday's close into the third century of his 60-Test career and first overseas.

Jadeja had been the junior partner in a stand of 222 with Rishabh Pant, who hit a rapid 146, that rescued India from the depths of 98-5 after they had been sent into bat.

Matthew Potts could have had Jadeja out for 92 but a thick edge off the shoulder of the bat split slips Crawley and Root before heading to the boundary.

But one ball after his reprieve, he commandingly cut Potts for four to complete a 183-ball century including 13 boundaries.

Broad then achieved his landmark wicket when Jack Leach caught Mohammed Shami.

Anderson bowled Jadeja for 104 with the new ball and then ended the innings when Siraj holed out to finish with 5-60 in 21.5 overs.

Bumrah then succeeded in his main role by bowling Lees between bat and pad.

Zak Crawley's poor run of form continued as he fell for nine after nicking Bumrah to third slip.

England had moved on to 31-2, still 385 runs behind, when a heavy downpour halted play again.

Ollie Pope was six not out and former captain Root unbeaten on two.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

