All-round Gladiators get better of Kings in cliffhanger

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) All-round Quetta Gladiators came from behind to restrict Karachi Kings to 137-8 and win the low-scoring cliffhanger by five runs in the PSL X at the Gaddafi stadium here on Friday night.

In pursuit of a below par total of 142-10 by Gladiators, the Kings batters looked well on course to overhaul the score quickly as Tim Seifert 47 (26) and James Vince 30 (29) hit 73 runs in eight overs but Vince’s dismissal took the life out of the Kings batting line-up and they failed to cross the line and their innings closed at 137-8 due to some excellent bowling performance.

Inspired bowling by Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed and remarkable fielding turned the tables on Karachi Kings who looked to march home with the score at 77-1 in the ninth over but fall of James Vince changed the course of the innings. Later, departure of Tim Seifert in the 12th over with the team total at 93-3 in 11. Overs was the last straw as the procession of wickets proved fatal for the Kings and fell short by five runs.

Abrar Ahmed, player of the match, bowled a miserly spell of 15-1 in four overs and claimed all-important wicket of in-form Khushdil Shah to further derail the Karachi innings which was jolted by fall of wickets in quick succession.

Gladiators’ bowlers were equally supported by their fielders as they caught some incredible catches including a near impossible grab by Kusal Mendis off Khurram Shahzad to dismiss Shan Masood 9 (17).

Captain Saud Shakeel also took a breath-taking catch in the slip to dismiss Khushdil Shah off Abrar Ahmed in the 15th over with the team total stuck at 102-5.

Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Wasim Jr. picked brace but it was Wasim Jr. who bowled with pace and venom.

All-rounder Hasan Ali was the last man standing for the Kings as he hit 24 runs off 13 balls but his effort was not enough to anchor the sinking Karachi ship. Hasan Ali (3-33) was the highest wicket-taker for the Kings and, in the meanwhile, also won Fazal Mehmood Cap for being the highest wicket-taker in the PSL X so far.

Abbas Afridi and Mir Hamza grabbed a brace 31 and 24 runs respectively while Mohammad Nabi picked one wicket for 21 runs off his four overs.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators had a poor start to the innings as they lost five wickets for 69 runs in 8.4 overs. It was young Hasan Nawaz 35 (34) and Faheem Ashraf 43 (27) who built a partnership of 59 runs for the sixth wicket and bring some respectability to the total. Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis was the only other batter to bat with conviction and score 36 (22).