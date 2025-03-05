All-round New Zealand outclass South Africa to qualify for Champions Trophy final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) New Zealand outclassed South Africa in all departments and qualified for the third final of the Champions Trophy as they beat the Proteas by 50 runs in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday night.

New Zealand’s 362-6 proved too hot to handle for the South African team as they wilted under pressure and could only score 312-9 in pursuit of the mammoth total put on the board due to the twin century knocks by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

South Africa, in pursuit, looked well on course to chase the highest after captain Temba Bavuma 56 (71) and Rassie van der Dussen 69 (66) hit half centuries and stitched a partnership of 105 runs off as many balls. The fall of Bavuma in the 23rd over and Rassie off Santner in the 27th over dented their chances of an overhaul of the huge total. Rassie van der Dussen built a useful partnership of 39 runs with Aiden Markram.

South Africa looked destined to a below-par total in the chase but it was David Miller who save d the Proteas from blushes and brought some pride in the loss. He ensured that the team did not lose by a huge margin as he single-handedly took the team total beyond 300.

David Miller played an explosive defiant knock of 100 (67) runs but he kept losing partners at regular intervals and the hopes of a victory had vanished quite early as Heinrich Klassen 3 (7), Wiaan Mulder 8 (13), and Marco Jansen 3 (7) fell cheaply. Miller plundered 56 runs in an unbroken last wicket partnership with Ngidi.

Miller came to the crease after the fall of Klassen in the 29th over with the total at 167-4 and the team needing 196 to win. Miller and Aiden Markram were capable of turning the tables on the opposition but Markram fell to the guile of Ravindra at 189-5 in the 33rd over.

A lot was expected from the all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen but both fell to the Kiwi all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Glenn Philips.

New Zealand’s spin quartet of Santner, Bracewell, Ravindra and Phillips claimed seven wickets among them with Santner was the best of the lot who claimed three wickets for 43 runs including prized scalps of Bavuma, Rassie and Klassen. Bracewell and Ravindra picked one wicket each while Phillips chipped in with two wickets for 27 runs off his three overs.

Earlier, centuries of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post a commanding total of 362-6 against South Africa in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy at the iconic Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ravindra was joined by Williamson in the eighth over of the innings when Will Young 21 (23) fell to a slower ball from Lungi Ngidi. Both the batters played with conviction and ease and looked as if they had good idea of the Gaddafi stadium pitch. They built a masterful partnership of 164 runs 154 balls and had led New Zealand to position of authority when Ravindra was caught behind off Kagiso Rabada after scoring 108 off 102 ball in the 34th over. His innings included 13 fours and one 6. It was Ravindra’s second century in the Champions Trophy after he had scored a similar knock of 112 (105) in chase against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi last week.

Willaimson, who hit the third consecutive century against the Proteas, scored 102 (94) and his knock, with 10 fours and two 6s, provided Daryl Mitchell 49 (37) and Glenn Philips 49*(27) to platform to launch the onslaught. Williamson departed at 251-3 in the fortieth over and his departure provided the New Zealand middle-order batters the license to kill. Tom Latham 4 (5) and Michael Bracewell 16 (12) fell cheaply in search of glory but an undefeated 27 ball 49 runs cameo ensured that the New Zealand go well beyond 350 run mark. Philips innings included six boundaries and one lofty 6.

South Africa will need a record-breaking 363 runs to overhaul the daunting total and secure a berth in the final of the Champions Trophy. Earlier on February 22, Australia had chased the world record 356 against England at the same venue to pave the way for early exit of England from the Champions Trophy. It was the highest total in chase at the Gaddafi stadium as well as the record for any of the ICC tournament.

Lungi Ngidi was the most successful bowler for the Proteas who bagged three wickets for 72 runs in 10 overs, Kagiso Rabada claimed two scalps for 70 runs in 10 overs while Marco Jansen returned wicketless off his 10 overs and conceded 79 runs. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder was the other successful bowler who picked one wicket for 48 runs off his six overs.

South African spinners were ineffective as Keshav Maharaj remained wicketless as he conceded 65 runs off his quota while Aiden Markram also could not pick a wicket and conceded 23 off four overs.

Rachin Ravindra was adjudged player of the match (POTM) for his all-round performance and taking his team to make to the third final in the Champions Trophy competitions.

New Zealand will face India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan in Dubai on March 9 (Sunday).