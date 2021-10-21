UrduPoint.com

All-round Shakib Powers Bangladesh Into Super 12s Of T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:20 PM

All-round Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s of T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9 as Bangladesh crushed Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Shakib Al Hasan smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9 as Bangladesh crushed Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Chasing 182 for victory, PNG were bowled out for 97 in 19.3 overs to hand Bangladesh their second straight win of round one in Muscat.

PNG go out of the tournament with three losses.

The Tigers bounced back from an opening loss to register two convincing wins and the last one would have been bigger had it not been for Kiplin Doriga's unbeaten 46.

PNG were never in the chase after losing their openers including skipper Assad Vala, for six, and Shakib's introduction made matters worse for the World Cup debutants.

Shakib, a left-arm spinner, struck twice in his first over and then took two more to equal Pakistan's Shahid Afridi as the leading wicket-taker with 39 scalps in T20's showpiece event.

Earlier Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who hit 50, and Shakib helped Bangladesh to 181-7 after they elected to bat first.

Afif Hossain's quickfire 21 and an unbeaten 19 off 6 balls from Mohammad Saifuddin, who finished the innings with two sixes and a four, fired Bangladesh to the highest total of the tournament so far.

Scotland, who beat Bangladesh in their opening match and have two wins in as many games, take on Oman in the second match of the day to decide the second team to fill a Super 12 spot two from Group B.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi T20 World Bangladesh Oman Muscat Papua New Guinea Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Event From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh crush PNG to reach Super 12s of T20 Wor ..

Bangladesh crush PNG to reach Super 12s of T20 World Cup

6 minutes ago
 Business centres, educational institutions sealed ..

Business centres, educational institutions sealed over violation of SOPs

6 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: IHC adjourns hearing against ar ..

Noor Mukadam case: IHC adjourns hearing against arrest bails of therapy works' e ..

6 minutes ago
 US Assistant State Secretary to Visit France to Di ..

US Assistant State Secretary to Visit France to Discuss Cooperation in Africa -S ..

6 minutes ago
 New German Chancellor May Be Appointed by December ..

New German Chancellor May Be Appointed by December 6 - SPD

31 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman resolves 78,702 complaints in cu ..

Federal Ombudsman resolves 78,702 complaints in current year: Dr Inam

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.